LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board approves Aug. 31 start date

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the start date of the school year for Aug. 31. Last week, the board decided the school year will begin virtually.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the plan recommended by Dr. Donald Fennoy, the superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County, recommended the academic year begin on that date.
The previous start date was Aug. 10.
During Wednesday's meeting, the school board also discussed additional time for preschool students in the upcoming school year.
During last week's marathon school board meeting, in which board members voted to start the 2020-21 school year with distance learning only, officials expressed their desire to start the year on Aug. 31, but Fennoy said he and his team needed more time to adjust the school calendar.
"The board's will and pleasure right now is to delay it, and it will be delayed," Fennoy told WPTV last Thursday. "We had already done some preliminary work and figured that, a week or two, we could probably do that with minimal disruption. But once you get beyond that, so we need to take the time this week to really dig into that."
To see the proposed calendar for the 2020-21 academic year, click here.
After approving a start date for students, the School District of Palm Beach County will send its reopening plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval. That plan must be submitted to the state by July 31.
