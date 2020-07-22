LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to vote on start date for 2020-21 academic year

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Students and parents in Palm Beach County will get a critical answer on Wednesday about the 2020-21 school year: when it will actually start.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, Dr. Donald Fennoy, the superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County, will recommend the academic year begin on Monday, Aug. 31.
It's currently slated to start on Monday, Aug. 10.
At last Wednesday's marathon school board meeting, in which board members voted to start the 2020-21 school year with distance learning only, officials expressed their desire to start the year on Aug. 31, but Fennoy said he and his team needed more time to adjust the school calendar.
"The board's will and pleasure right now is to delay it, and it will be delayed," Fennoy told WPTV last Thursday. "We had already done some preliminary work and figured that, a week or two, we could probably do that with minimal disruption. But once you get beyond that, so we need to take the time this week to really dig into that."
According to Wednesday's school board meeting agenda, Fennoy is expected to recommend students begin their virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 31 and finish the school year on Friday, June 18.
To see the proposed calendar for the 2020-21 academic year, click here.
Following Fennoy's presentation on Wednesday, school board members will officially vote on a start date for the 2020-21 academic year.
After approving a start date for students, the School District of Palm Beach County will send its reopening plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval. That plan must be submitted to the state by July 31.
