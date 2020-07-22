Martin County High School celebrates class of 2020

Martin County High School held a graduation ceremony Wednesday for its recent graduates.
More than 530 graduates got to walk across a stage on the football field for a delayed graduation ceremony -- something that had previously eluded them because of the coronavirus.
"It was way better than being online, that's for sure," Kyle Kimmel said.
The class of 2020 -- most of them born around the time of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks -- finally got to graduate, despite a pandemic.
"It feels really good to be celebrated because we definitely deserve it and I just really appreciate that we're all here," Hana Mabrouk said.
Parents were also excited.
Many of the students hadn't seen each other in months.
Damon Blinde is heading to Florida State University. At least, he thinks.
"As of right now, some of my classes are online, but I think there are some classes in person," Blinde said. "They still don't know yet."
While there was a small sense of normalcy to the end of the 2019-20 school year, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the upcoming school year.
