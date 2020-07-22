Mother loses daughters in deadly shooting near Lantana

A gunman is on the run after a deadly double shooting near Lantana on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in 7900 block of Overlook Road around 9 a.m. and found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The shooter was gone when deputies arrived.
"You killed two innocent, beautiful young girls who had their whole life ahead of them," said Lazaro Ponce, the uncle of the two deceased women. "You’re a coward, dude. You deserve everything that’s coming to you."
Ponce said the victims are sisters, 19 and 20 years old, but he did not reveal their names. He added their mother is devastated and their entire family is heartbroken.
Family members believe they know who is responsible for the murders, but law enforcement hasn't released any additional information.
"How does our family go on from this?" Ponce said. "This guy literally ripped a huge portion of our family away from us. I saw these girls grow up. Holidays will never, ever be the same."
LATEST REPORT FROM SCENE:
Neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots, but torrential rain that swept through the area on Wednesday morning may have muffled the sound of the gunfire.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the killings.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
