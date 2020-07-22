Out-of-worker residents look to rebound with free headshots

A Treasure Coast woman is smiling extra bright Wednesday after receiving a free round of headshots.
Faith Higgins made the hour drive from Port St. Lucie to Mizner Park in Boca Raton for just a few minutes in front of the lens, hoping it will lead to a new job opportunity.
"Being unemployed has given me a chance to just go for things that I normally wouldn't do and take a chance and step outside my comfort zone," Higgins said. "I think we're all outside our comfort zone right now."
Higgins is one of 10,000 job seekers nationwide who enjoyed a complimentary photo session with a professional photographer on Wednesday.
Photographers across the country participated in the national initiative, led by Headshot Booker, to support unemployed workers who may have lost their job during the pandemic.
"It's a digital handshake now in the world of getting a job," said Lauren Lieberman, co-founding partner of Headshot Booker. "You're virtually introducing yourself and giving yourself a leg up to say, 'this is who I am' and 'I can serve your company.' We're helping bring out the best in them."
According to LinkedIn, headshots are an essential tool when getting back into the workforce.
The job site advises that candidates who invest in a quality professional image give future employers an idea about how a potential employee will represent themselves in the workplace.
"With photography, we have the power to change how people see themselves," said Sharon Morgenstern, the owner of Boca Raton Headshots. "If we can increase somebody's self-esteem, then why wouldn't we want to do that?"
Several job seekers said they left Wednesday's complimentary photo session feeling restored with confidence to continue their job search.
"It builds on the confidence I have that I know what I'm doing. I'm a professional, but we all need a little help. We're working together and moving forward in the best way possible," Higgins said.
Free headshots were also offered Wednesday at Merrick Park in Coral Gables near Miami.
