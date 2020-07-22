Palm Beach County School Board approves Aug. 31 start date

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved by a vote of 7-0 to delay the start date of the school year until Aug. 31. Last week, the board decided the school year will begin virtually.
Earlier in the week, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy recommended the revised school year start date of Aug. 31. The previous start date for Palm Beach County public schools was Aug. 10.
The school district will now send its reopening plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval. That plan must be submitted to the state by July 31.
"I'm also very happy with this calendar. I think it's wonderful. I like we are trying to push back the start date because I do think that gives us the time that we need to just make this time in virtual [learning] as amazing as we can, also for maybe the [coronavirus] numbers to even start coming down," board member Erica Whitfield said.
During Wednesday's meeting, a contentious moment occurred when school board members debated when and which students would return to brick-and-mortar schools.
"We need to be able to understand what our true ability is based on teachers, students and spacing. That's what we really need to know," Whitfield said.
"We are going to have to be nimble about what we are doing," board member Karen Brill said.
Fennoy previously said last week that the reopening plan is fluid due to the nature of the virus.
The school board said parents will receive a questionnaire on Monday regarding the return to in-person instruction for students.
While the meeting took place, parent Randy Maale sat at district headquarters and watch as it played out.
"Obviously a choice is a very logical thing to do, and for those that don't feel comfortable, sure then virtual learning is a great option. But for those who have special needs, who simply their needs can't be met virtually, than we need and option too," Maale said.
Maale has twin boys who are both on the autism spectrum.
"My hope for tonight is that we can reach a compromise that the school district is willing to take a look at that. To include all the ESE classes and anyone who has an IEP into phase two," Maale said.
The only option the board voted on Wednesday night was based on distance learning to start the year, a phased return to campus and the adjusted start date.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he supports parents sending their children to either in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home when the fall school year begins.
"Keeping schools closed will exacerbate existing achievement gaps between demographic groups, lead to more kids dropping out of school, disproportionally impact the least economically Floridians," DeSantis said.
During last week's marathon Palm Beach County School Board meeting, in which board members voted to start the 2020-21 school year with distance learning only, officials expressed their desire to start the year on Aug. 31, but Fennoy said he and his team needed more time to adjust the school calendar.
To see the proposed calendar for the 2020-21 academic year, click here.
