PBSO: 2 women gunned down near Lantana

A gunman is on the run after a deadly double shooting near Lantana on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in 7900 block of Overlook Road around 9 a.m. and found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The shooter was gone when deputies arrived.
Neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots, but torrential rain that swept through the area on Wednesday morning may have muffled the sound of the gunfire.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the killings.
No other details, including the identities of the victims, have been released.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
