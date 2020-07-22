Police to release new details about killing of Port St. Lucie father, daughter

Officials will reveal new details on Wednesday about the deadly shooting of a father and his 11-year-old daughter earlier this month in Port St. Lucie.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said Guy Hansman, 55, and his daughter, Harper Hansman, 11, were shot and killed by their neighbor, Ronald Delserro, 82, at their home in the 2500 block of SE Morningside Boulevard on July 6.
According to police, the violence stemmed from a dispute over the gunman's dog, a bull mastiff named Roxy, which had attacked Hansman's wife on March 4.
Just hours before the killings on July 6, the animal had been declared dangerous in court.
"They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim's house," Sheriff Mascara told WPTV on the day of the deadly shooting.
Police officers entered the home and exchanged gunfire with Delserro. He was later found dead inside the house.
According to police, Roxy was euthanized two days after the killings.
Scripps Only Content 2020