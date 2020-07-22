'Support Delray' group aims to help businesses

A new group has been started in Delray Beach and its mission to help every business from 441 to A1A.
"Support Delray" is allowing any type of business to join from now until the end of the month. Anyone who joins Support Delray can participate by visiting these businesses for a chance to win prizes.
'Support Delray' Partner Map
The group creators say every dollar spent at a business equals a point. At the end of the month, the top three point-getters will win prizes.
One Facebook post says, “We won't stop until every business in Delray Beach is represented!… Let's show the world what happens when one town comes together to support every single business in their community!”
There are over two dozen businesses already signed up with Support Delray.
