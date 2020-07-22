Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic Ocean, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed on Wednesday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gonzalo is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and is moving west at 14 mph.
LATEST FORECAST:
The NHC said additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the tropical storm will move west toward the Windward Islands by the end of the work week, and then into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.
Gonzalo will be fighting against wind shear and dry air and is expected to fall apart once it gets into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.
Hall said there will no impacts from Gonzalo in South Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020