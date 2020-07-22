Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed on Wednesday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gonzalo is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the tropical storm will move west toward the Windward Islands by the end of the work week, then into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.
Gonzalo will be fighting against wind shear and dry air and is expected to die out once it gets into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.
Hall said there will no impacts from Gonzalo in South Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020