Trump to discuss plan to send feds to cities to quell crime

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Wednesday regarding Operation Legend: a Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime in several cities across the country.
On July 8, Attorney General William Barr launched the initiative by sending federal agents to Kansas City, where violent crime is up 40% since last year. At least 100 murders have taken place in the city so far this year.
Among those murdered in Kansas City was 4-year-old LeGend Taliferrom, who was killed by a bullet as he slept in his bed.
However, not all cities have been receptive to the Trump administration's plan. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has signaled she would not welcome the agents, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to file a lawsuit to keep the agents out.
On Wednesday, mayors from 13 major U.S. cities signed a letter asking Barr and Acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf to remove the agents from their cities.
The Trump administration has already deployed federal agents to the streets of Portland in the hopes of quelling anti-police brutality protests in the city. The agents' presence in the city has ratcheted up the intensity of protests in recent days, as agents have deployed tear gas and have been seen hitting and punching protesters.
According to Customs and Border Patrol, its agents were sent to the city as part of President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at protecting monuments and statues — not as a part of Operation Legend.
