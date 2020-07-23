Boca Raton gets $317,000 in CARES Act money for housing assistance

There is some hope for those Boca Raton residents who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.
City Councilman Andy Thomson said Thursday the state awarded Boca Raton with $317,000 in CARES Act funding to help people in need of housing assistance.
Thomson said the city will likely mirror the program that Palm Beach County already has in place.
"So that we don't have to recreate the wheel on how best to accomplish getting this money into the hands of the people who need it right now," Thomson said.
Trina Chin Cheong, director of programs at Boca Helping Hands, said with the first of the month just around the corner, the need for financial help is at an all-time high.
"Their savings have run out," Chin Cheong said. "They're realizing they may not go back to work."
Chin Cheong said the relief money will help the people that Boca Helping Hands cannot.
"This is a crucial piece, you know, to the puzzle of the pandemic we are facing right now," she said.
Thomson said plans for a housing assistance program will be discussed during next week's City Council meeting.
"We can't help everybody, necessarily, but we can help a lot of people, and that's our hope," he said.
