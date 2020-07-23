City of Boca Raton looking to add more parking meters

Stacey Bradley isn't happy to hear that the City of Boca Raton is in the process of implementing its second parking meter zone in town.
"That's not fair, it makes going out and spending money and keeping the businesses. It makes it harder because now you have to pay for parking," she said.
The theory behind the project is about helping Boca's businesses in a tough time.
"The reason we do this is to get turnover in the downtown parking spots," City Council Member Andy Thomson said.
Thomson said a parking meter zone with 250 meters already exists in the southern part of downtown.
This new zone would consist of an additional 243 on-street parking spaces with meters.
The area involved includes several roads.
West Royal Palm Road and East Palmetto Road.
Park Road on the south, Northeast 5th Avenue and Northeast Mizner Boulevard on the east.
Northeast 8th Street on the north, and North Dixie Highway and Northwest 2nd Avenue on the west, which parking meter zone also includes Northwest 4th Street.
"And it's going to cost something like $650,000 to buy the meters and install them. And it takes several years just to dig out of that hole, to just [to] break-even," Thomson said.
Justin Leger thinks it's a good idea.
"I can see how that impacts businesses and lost revenue and inconvenience others that just want to use the business," Leger said.
Boca's city council will vote on the proposal Tuesday.
