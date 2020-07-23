Eduction center reopens with new safety protocols

The Opportunity Early Childhood Education and Family Center in West Palm Beach reopened June 15 after closed during the pandemic.
"A few of the things include of course extra sanitation, protective gear for the staff and the children as appropriate. health screenings at the door," said Executive Director Ali Eger.
The families that use this center are low-income working families who make between $18,000 and $27,000 a year. The center re-opening helped many of them get back to work.
"One thing that we are doing that's a little bit different, is we have a separate pairs of shoes for every child. They are their school shoes and so get changed at the door. Inside all of the learning areas and even the floors are kept as clean and sterile as possible", said Eger.
She says through various donations from the community, they were able to buy new shoes for the kids to wear inside.
"We created individual learning play pods areas designated by low furniture, and signs and name posters. They have their own arts and crafts materials and toys that we sterilize and rotate throughout the day to keep them fresh," said Eger.
She says it's a new way playing and learning.
"We are going through over a thousand pairs of gloves a day, we take over 350 temperatures, we change shoes over 250 times. Gallons of hand sanitizer a week. We have two commercial washers that are running all day along," said Eger.
"I think it's awesome I mean a lot of people might have static about it, but I think what they are doing is amazing," said parent Kwaniesha Watkins.
