Free online workshop gives insight and interview preparation

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FLA. - CareerSource Research Coast is making sure your job readiness skills are as sharp as possible with its free weekly online workshops.
The ‘Application and Resume Success’ workshop is offered on Mondays.
In addition to an introduction to the importance of a well-written resume, this workshop discusses factors associated with the completion of effective applications and cover letters.
The workshop examines the purpose and structure of a resume which should be targeted to the specific job available.
“Employers are looking directly and specifically what you can do for them,” said Dale Shepperson, Regional Training and Development Manager for CareerSource Research Coast.
Every Thursday, job seekers can learn about questions an employer may ask during the ‘Interview Preparation’ workshop.
The 2-hour event covers how a candidate can prepare for an interview, how to answer the most common and difficult questions confidently, and closing the interview.
“The more your resume is targeted to the specific opportunity you’re after the better off you are,” said Shepperson. “One of the biggest mistakes a lot of people make in an interview is that they don’t ask any questions when given the opportunity.”
Global staffing firm, Robert Half, is reporting an upswing in the number of jobs available and encourages job seekers to be prepared for the possibility of a video interview.
“I think that is something we’ll see months to come even as people come back into the businesses,” said Branda Arce, branch manager of Robert Half in Miami. “Test out your technology - you want to make sure if you have to download any apps you do that beforehand.”
Candidates should also treat a virtual interview as if it were conducted in-person by maintaining eye-contact when speaking and wearing professional attire.
The backdrop of a virtual interview should also be clutter-free.
“Practice joining the links with your friends and family members so you can make sure you’re in the right spot and that your wi-fi and everything is OK,” said Arce.
For more information about CareerSource Research Coast and the free online workshops, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020