Gov. DeSantis to give 12:30 p.m. coronavirus update

On the same day that Florida set a record for the most newly reported COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Ron DeSantis will address the state's response to the pandemic during a visit to Central Florida on Thursday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne at 12:30 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday, there are 389,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 5,518 deaths, which is a record increase of 173 newly reported deaths in one day.
