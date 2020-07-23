Man arrested after pulling gun in masks argument, PBSO says

An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over face coverings at Walmart, deputies said.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the store's security video shows Vincent Scavetta pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the Royal Palm Beach store on July 12.
In the video, a man with his young daughter approach Scavetta and exchange words. Witnesses said the man made a comment about Scavetta not wearing a mask.
The video shows Scavetta giving the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, deputies said.
"I'll kill you," Scavetta said, according to an arrest report.
Scavetta faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.
