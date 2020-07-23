Mother loses daughters in fatal shooting near Lantana

A gunman is on the run after a deadly double shooting near Lantana on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a domestic dispute in 7900 block of Overlook Road about 9 a.m. and found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The shooter was gone when deputies arrived.
"You killed two innocent, beautiful young girls who had their whole life ahead of them," said Lazaro Ponce, the uncle of the two deceased women. "You’re a coward, dude. You deserve everything that’s coming to you."
Ponce said the victims are sisters, 19 and 20 years old, but he did not reveal their names. He added their mother is devastated and their entire family is heartbroken.
Family members believe they know who is responsible for the murders, but law enforcement hasn't released any additional information.
"How does our family go on from this?" Ponce said. "This guy literally ripped a huge portion of our family away from us. I saw these girls grow up. Holidays will never, ever be the same."
LATEST REPORT FROM SCENE:
Neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots, but torrential rain that swept through the area on Wednesday morning may have muffled the sound of the gunfire.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators were headed to St. Johns County, south of Jacksonville, on Wednesday evening after deputies there attempted to stop a vehicle flagged as a "fleeing felon from an incident in South Florida."
St. Johns County sheriff's deputies said the driver refused to stop, so stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle crashed and the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators are working on their findings in order to confirm the man's involvement in the double homicide.
No other details have been released.
Scripps Only Content 2020