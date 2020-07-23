St. Lucie County teachers to rally before meeting with school board

Teachers in St. Lucie County are pushing for a safe return to the classroom. On Thursday, they plan to rally and join in solidarity before meeting with the school board to discuss several negotiations.
The car rally begins at 2:15 p.m. at the AMC Theaters located at 1900 NW Courtyard Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986.
Afterwards they will head to the school district headquarters to meet with the school board. The route for the caravan is below.
According to a press release submitted by the Education Association of St. Lucie, the group wants to make sure their jobs and salaries are secure despite how they teach, whether its inside the classroom or remote learning.
The union is also pushing for the district to adhere to current state and national guidelines for reopening.
The negotiation meeting begins at 3 p.m. and will be held inside the Board Room.
Supporters are encouraged to attend however a face mask is required to enter the building.
Caravan Route:
AMC Theater in SLW at 2:15 p.m. and turn onto SLW Blvd. The caravan of vehicles will go over I95 and turn right out of the traffic circle onto Commerce Centre Dr. The next turn will be the third right onto Brandywine, which will lead the caravan past the district office building (building will be on the left). After passing the building, drivers can turn onto Commerce Centre Dr and make the loop.
