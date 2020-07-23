State breaks record for most reported deaths, 173; cases climb 10,250

Florida broke the record for most deaths reported in one day, 173, which was 17 more than the previous mark, as cases increased by 10,249 after two days of four digits and the daily positive rate increased 2 1/2 percentage points to 16.12, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 18 to 727, a total that is the second highest in the state, after 18 Wednesdaym 16 Tuesday and a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by a record 7 to 94, Martin climbed by 4 to 58 and Indian River increased by 3 to 31. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The state's increase in deaths broke the record of 156 seven days ago. Wednesday's increase was 139, after 134 Tuesday. Other triple-digit days were 128 Friday, 132 last Tuesday, 112 Wednesday and 120 Thursday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 5,518 of residents into eighth place in the U.S. The number of nonresident deaths remained at 114 for a total death count of 5,632.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths was 104 on July 8.
Palm Beach County increased by 89 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,354, which was an increase of 12 in one day and 108 in one week. Broward increased by 7 to 536 and 72 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 53 of the 156 deaths reported Thursday for a total of 2,804 for 50.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 364, a rise of 22 and Hillsborough is at 278 with an increase of 18. Lee has 247, which increased by 3.
Nationally, Texas led the nation with a state-record 197 deaths, breaking the previous mark of 174 Friday, and 10th overall for most fatalities. California was third with 115 and is in fourth place overall.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 389,868.
California, which reported 12,807 cases Wednesday, is now No. 1 overall with 409,598, passing New York with 408,886, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Texas reported the second-most cases with 9,879 and is fourth overall. Florida is third overall with cases.
On Sunday, July 5, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida. One week go Wednesday, cases passed 300,000.
Cases rose by 74,094 over one week for 23.5 percent.
For two days the cases were under 10,000 -- Wednesday's was 9,785 and Tuesday's was 9,440. Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Cases have hit five digits 14 times, all within the past few weeks. The record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 761 compared with 555 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 28,267 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,723 compared with 3,788 the day before, and Broward at 1,263 vs. 1,170 in the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 108 in St. Lucie, 64 in Martin, 50 in Indian River and 76 in Okeechobee.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,215,185, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 15.0 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a a record 12.13 compared with 12.02 Wednesday.
A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 16.12 percent of 93,644 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Wednesday after 13.51 the day before with 102,184, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 12.89 percent on July 12.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily percentages for all tests include 18.5 in Miami-Dade, 14.1 in Broward, 11.3 in Palm Beach, 14.7 in Martin, 20.3 in Okeechobee, 7.7 in Indian River and 14.4 in St. Lucie. Palm Beach reached as high as 16.1 over two weeks on July 13. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
The state reported 12.23 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Wednesday compared with 10.5 the day before, which was the lowest in two weeks, and 12.84 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Wednesday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 22,644 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 401 in one day, compared with 463 the day before.
