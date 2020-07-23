State's 139 new deaths second highest in U.S.; cases fail to reach 10,000 again

Florida’s 139 newly reported coronavirus deaths Wednesday were second highest in the nation, behind Texas’ record 197, as cases failed to reach five digits for back-to-back days, 9,785, though third in the nation, and the daily positive rate was the second lowest in two weeks, 13.51 percent, the Florida Health Department announced.
Also Wednesday, the youngest fatality was identified, a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County, which entered the state database as a case on Saturday. The previous youngest were two 11-years-olds, a boy and girl from South Florida.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 8 to 709, a total that is the second highest in the state, after 16 Tuesday and a record 21 Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 4 to 87, Martin remained at 54 and Indian River increased by 1 to 28. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
The state's increase in deaths was the second highest, behind a record 156 on Thursday. Tuesday's increase was 134. Other triple-digit days were 128 Friday, 132 last Tuesday, 112 Wednesday and 120 Thursday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 5,345 of residents into eighth place in the U.S. The number of nonresident deaths increased by 1 to 114 for a total death count of 5,459.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths was 104 on July 8.
Palm Beach County increased by 75 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,342, which was an increase of 17 in one day and 140 in one week. Broward increased by 12 to 529 and 65 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 42 of the 139 deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 2,751 for 51.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 342, a rise of 8 and Hillsborough is at 260 with an increase of 16. Lee has 244, which was no increase.
Nationally, Texas led the nation with a state-record 197 deaths, breaking the previous mark of 174 Friday, and 10th overall for most fatalities. California was third with 115 and is in fourth place overall.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.75 percent of the state's 21.48 million population at 379,619.
California, which reported 12,807 cases Wednesday, is now No. 1 overall with 409,598, passing New York with 408,886, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Texas reported the second-most cases with 9,879 and is fourth overall. Florida is third overall with cases.
On Sunday, July 5, cases surpassed 200,000 in Florida. Last Wednesday, cases passed 300,000.
Cases rose by 77,809 over one week for 25.8 percent.
Tuesday's increase was 9,440.
Cases have hit five digits 13 times, all within the past few weeks. Monday's increase was 10,347. Last Tuesday the increase was 9,914, the last time it was four digits. The record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,158,741, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 14.7 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a a record 12.02 compared with 11.92 Tuesday.
A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.51 percent of 102,190 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Tuesday after 17.35 the day before with 77,153, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 two weeks ago when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 12.89 percent on July 12.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily percentages for all tests include 16.7 in Miami-Dade, 12.4 in Broward, 8.7 in Palm Beach, 12.6 in Martin, 16.0 in Okeechobee, 11.2 in Indian River and 8.6 in St. Lucie. Palm Beach reached as high as 16.1 over two weeks on July 13. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 two weeks ago. The state's target rate is less than 10.0 percent.
The state reported 10.55 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Tuesday – the lowest in two weeks – compared with 13.60 the day before and 18.53 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Tuesday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 22,243 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 463 in one day, compared with 517 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 555 compared with 525 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 27,506 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,788 compared with 2,522 the day before, and Broward at 1,170 vs. 1,781 n the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 89 in St. Lucie, 57 in Martin, 44 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,163 cases in one week for a 18.3 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,028 at 27.7 percent and Broward by 9,594 at 28.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 315 cases for 10.7 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 687 for 21.4 percent, Indian River County by 299 for 21.6 percent and Okeechobee by 108 for 18.4 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 824 in the state over seven days for 18.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 75 for 11.8 percent. Recently, the state increase was in the 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.3 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 704 with a gain of 28 and Kentucky at 677 with 3 more.
The state on Wednesday identified 6 deaths in Palm Beach County: 5 women (76, 77, 89, 90, 91) and an 81-year-old man. Indian River's death was a 38-year-old man. St. Lucie's fatalities were four men (47, 65, 93, 104). The 104-year is the oldest ever in the county, surpassing one who was 102.
Tests
Palm Beach County has 27,506 cases out of 222,557 total tested for 12.4 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 92,345 positive cases out of 524,949 tested for 17.6 percent, and Broward is second with 43,747 cases and 336,828 tested for 13.0 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,250 of 22,370 for 14.5 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,896 positive out of 34,051 for 11.4 percent, Indian River with 1,729 out of 21,694 for 7.9 percent and Okeechobee with 694 out of 5,244 for 13 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.6 percent in the United States and 4.1 percent worldwide, which passed 629,000 deaths and passed 15.3 million cases Wednesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Martin, 1.6 percent in Indian River and 0.2 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 249 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 438 per million. New York, which represents less than one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,676 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 79.5 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are the 9-year-old girl as well as the wo 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 13 deaths in the 15-24 class with one more from the day before, which was no change. They include a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Thirty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change.
A total of 1,839 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 50 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 6,149 5,973 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 176, and 114 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 6. From ages 5-14, there are 13,645, an increase of 391 with 88 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, 274,552 of the 374,920 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 395 have died, increase of 15, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 321,788 cases. A total of 921 have died, an increase of 27, for a 0.29 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 6,757, an increase of 166. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 67 to 5,059, followed by Boynton Beach at 2,400 from 2,342, Boca Raton at 3,492, up from 3,384, Delray Beach at 1,829 from 1,780. A total of 519 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,333n increase of 49, followed by Stuart with 1,603 vs. 1,578.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 311, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 21,780 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 19,334 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,363 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 24 compared with 41 the day before; 282 in Martin, an increase of 9; 271 in St. Lucie with an increase of 4, Indian River rose by 3 to 123 and Okeechobee increased by 2 to 66
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,495 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 294 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 50 and in Palm Beach County it was 5.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 146,183, including an increase of 1,205 Wednesday after 1,165 Tuesday.
The increase Wednesday is the highest since 1,233 on May 29.
Johns Hopkins reports 142,964 deaths.
Cases reached 4,100,875, with an increase of 71,967, the fifth time cases have exceeded 70,000.
Last Wednesday in the U.S., there were 1,002 more deaths and 72,005 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,028 at 4.4 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,602, including 15 more Wednesday after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with no data reported, No. 3 Massachusetts 18, No. 5 Illinois 23, No. 6 Pennsylvania 30, No. 7 Michigan 6, No. 9 Connecticut none for the second day in a row.
Other top gainers were No. 24 South Carolina with 65, No. 11 Louisiana with 60, No. 23 Alabama with 57 and No. 15 Arizona with 56.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an additional 10.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.3 percent of the 7,113 additional deaths Wednesday – and 23.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,989 at 6.4 percent.
Cases increased by a record 279,857, beating last Thursday's mark of 249,233.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 1,293 deaths for a total of 82,890. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added a record 65,339 cases -- compared with the previous mark of 55,209 on June 19 for a total of 2,231,871 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 790 more deaths late Wednesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 41,190. In addition, there were 6,019 cases.
India added a record 1,120 deaths to rise to 29,890 for seven place. The Asian nation also reported 29,890 cases, less than the record three days earlier, 40,243, for a third-place total of 1,239,684 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 110 to 79 for third place with 45,501. The daily high was 1,172.
No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 9 deaths, among the lowest. No. 6 France gained 7deaths and No. 8 Spain 2.
No. 9 Peru had 188, one day after after passing Iran, which reported 219 after a a record 229 the day before.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 789,190, including an additional 5,862. The nation gained 165 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 4 deaths for a total of 8,870 as well as 543 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 10 deaths for a total of 5,667 in dropping to 20th and 132 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the third day in a row to remain at 255 as well as 6 more cases.
No. 23 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 22 cases Thursday.
