Suspect in deadly shooting near Lantana dies following police chase

The man detectives say gunned down two women at a home near Lantana on Wednesday died following a law enforcement chase in North Florida just hours after the killings.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Ashan Stoutt, 22, shot and killed the women in 7900 block of Overlook Road.
A family member said the victims were sisters, ages 19 and 20, and Stoutt was the ex-boyfriend of one of the women.
According to PBSO, Stoutt was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.
Deputies in St. Johns County, which is just south of Jacksonville, spotted Stoutt driving a white two-door Honda on Interstate 95 several hours after the killings on Wednesday and tried to pull him over. Stoutt refused and instead sped away.
During a chase involving law enforcement, Stoutt tried to avoid stop sticks along I-95 and ended up crashing into a median guard rail.
When deputies approached Stoutt's vehicle, they found him with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound, according to investigators.
Stoutt was flown by medical helicopter to Orange Park Medical Center, where he eventually died from his injuries.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the victims.
According to court records obtained by WPTV, Stoutt served nine months in jail in 2018 for battery after assaulting a previous ex-girlfriend at a Boynton Beach restaurant where she worked.
The ex-girlfriend said Stoutt attacked her because she had filed a restraining order against him, according to his arrest report.
In September of 2019, one of the victims of Wednesday's deadly shooting filed a restraining order against Stoutt to protect her sister, who was Stoutt's ex-girlfriend.
"I fear for my safety because Anthony has stated he will kill anyone who files a restraining order against him," the sister said in the document.
Just two months later, Stoutt was arrested in November of 2019 for violating that restraining order, court records show.
