Toddler injured in gun incident in West Palm Beach

A 2-year-old child was injured in an incident involving a gun, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The incident happened Thursday evening on Conniston Rd. in West Palm Beach
Police said a 911 call was received at 8 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, the child obtained the gun and appeared to have suffered a minor injury, probably because of the recoil from the gunshot.
Police said they are still determining that an actual gun was fired and if the gun is functional.
The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified, and all parties are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020