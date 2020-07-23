Tropical Storm Gonzalo could become hurricane on Thursday

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics:
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO:
Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday but faces an uncertain future, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m., Gonzalo is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and is moving west at 14 mph.
The NHC said Gonzalo will continue moving west-northwestward and approach the Windward Islands on Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo could become a hurricane Thursday night or on Friday.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the tropical storm will move west toward the Windward Islands by the end of the work week, and then into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.
Gonzalo will be fighting against wind shear and dry air and is expected to fall apart once it gets into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.
Hall said there will no impacts from Gonzalo in South Florida.
LATEST TROPICS FORECAST:
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 8:
Tropical Depression 8 is getting better organized over the central Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.
As of 11 a.m., the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Texas coast.
According to the NHC, the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm during the next 12 to 24 hours.
