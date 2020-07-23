Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become hurricane, but faces uncertain future

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday but faces an uncertain future, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and is moving west at 14 mph.
The NHC said Gonzalo will continue moving west-northwestward and approach the Windward Islands on Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo could become a hurricane Thursday night or on Friday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the tropical storm will move west toward the Windward Islands by the end of the work week, and then into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.
Gonzalo will be fighting against wind shear and dry air and is expected to fall apart once it gets into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.
Hall said there will no impacts from Gonzalo in South Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020