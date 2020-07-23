Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is monitoring several areas of interest in the tropics.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO:
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is a little better organized Thursday evening and is expected to begin affecting portions of the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 p.m., Gonzalo is packing maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and is moving toward the west at 14 mph.
The NHC said Gonzalo will continue moving west-northwestward and approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, the NHC said. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea.
Gonzalo will be fighting against wind shear and dry air and is expected to fall apart once it gets into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.
Hall said there will be no impacts from Gonzalo in South Florida.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 8 UPGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM HANNA
Tropical Depression 8 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna, the earliest 8th named storm on record.
TS Hanna is expected to strengthen more before moving ashore in southern Texas. Flooding is a big concern since it will be moving slowly.
As of 10 p.m. Hanna is packing maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts and is moving WNW at 7 mph.
According to the NHC, the center of the storm is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
The NHC said additional strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall.
WAVE OFF AFRICA:
An area of disturbed weather coming off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or named storm over the next five days as it works its way west across the Atlantic Ocean.
