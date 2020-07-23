Which Florida lawmakers are sending their kids back to school?

Braynon is one of three Democratic Florida lawmakers who told us they are not planning to send their children back to campus this year. Senator Annette Taddeo stated her daughter, set to start high school next month, will be doing it from home. “If our School Boards do not feel it is safe to meet in person and are meeting via Zoom and our State government doesn’t feel it’s safe and continues to keep the Florida State Capitol closed to the public, how can it be safe for our kids to go to back to school campuses,” Senator Taddeo asked.