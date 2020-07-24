Deputies investigating after body found near Loxahatchee Groves canal

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a white man's body was discovered on the bank of a canal in Loxahatchee Groves Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the 14500 block of North Road at 2 p.m. and found a person who told officers he was fishing in the area when he discovered the body.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division, as well as an investigator with the Medical Examiner's Office, responded to the scene to investigate further and inspect and remove the body.
Officials said no obvious signs of trauma were found in the body.
The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Daniel Lehnert.
Scripps Only Content 2020