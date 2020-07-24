Downtown West Palm Beach intersection to temporarily close due to construction

The intersection of Clematis Street and Rosemary Avenue in Downtown West Palm Beach will be closed starting July 27 due to the Clematis Streetscape project being done along the 500 block of Clematis Street.
The project is in its third phase and it's part of the downtown revitalization project which aims to create wider sidewalks, curbless street design, more shade trees, and narrowed traffic lanes to induce traffic calming.
Project organizers say the entire project is expected to be completed by late August or early September of 2020.
For more information on the Clematis Streetscape Project, email clematisstreetscape@wpb.org or call 561-822-2222 (TTY: 800-955-8771)
