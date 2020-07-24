Fire crews rescue elderly man in West Palm Beach Intracoastal

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews rescued an elderly man at the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Friday evening.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Intracoastal near Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and Flagler Ave.
According to WPBFR, a passerby saw a bicycle and then a man clinging to the rocks.
Crews determined that no divers were needed to rescue the man. Firefighters assisted him up the ladder and then a stretcher.
The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
