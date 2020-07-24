Fire crews rescue elderly man in West Palm Beach Intracoastal

July 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 10:43 PM

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews rescued an elderly man at the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Friday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Intracoastal near Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and Flagler Ave.

According to WPBFR, a passerby saw a bicycle and then a man clinging to the rocks.

Crews determined that no divers were needed to rescue the man. Firefighters assisted him up the ladder and then a stretcher.

The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No more information was immediately available.

