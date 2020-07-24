Fort Pierce announces utility relief fund during pandemic

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has established the Project Care COVID-19 Relief Fund with a sponsorship in the amount of $100,000, to assist customers most affected by the COVID-19 crisis with payment of their utility bill.
FPUA is partnering with Mustard Seed Ministries and ALPI (The Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc.) to manage and administer funds based on specific eligibility criteria.
Eligibility criteria includes:
• Valid Identification
• Verification of need must include proof that the Corona Virus/COVID-19 caused a financial setback that makes it difficult for you to pay your FPUA utility bill (verification criteria will be explained when appointment is made)
• Must present most current FPUA utility bill
• Assistance provided only once per account number
• One-time assistance cannot exceed $400
If you are in need and would like to request financial assistance with your FPUA utility bill, an appointment is REQUIRED. To contact Mustard Seed Ministries for an appointment, please call 772-465-6021. To contact ALPI for an appointment, please call their appointment line at 844-356-8138.
