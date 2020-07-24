Habitat for Humanity homeowners receive keys to new home

Two West Palm Beach single mothers are now calling themselves homeowners.
Friday, the Habitat for Humanity dedicated two 'Women Build 2020' homes for two single mothers and West Palm Beach natives. It turned over the keys to both women unlocking a whole new way of life.
Elnora Williams, a single mom of three and grandmother of 4, has opened the door to what she calls a whole new journey. It's Williams' first house and she had no idea it would be fully furnished.
"Are you serious?" Williams said with tears flowing down her face.
Williams' daughters were in on that surprise and were thrilled to escort their mom around.
“My heart has been in homeownership process from day one,” said Elnora Williams. “I am so proud of myself and proud to be in a stable home,” said Williams.
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity's Women Build 2020 Program made this all possible. Decorators Unlimited, along with other sponsors, provided all of the beautiful touches.
"It just feels great to be able to celebrate the fulfillment of our mission and dedicate 2 homes to great families," said Bernard Godek, Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County CEO.
COVID-19 made it impossible for Elnora to help build her home. The sweat equity hours are typically a requirement, but it makes her appreciate everyone involved...even more!
"I just thank God for all of the people on it. The sponsors, the women builders, Habitat...I thank God," added Williams.
The Easly family has also received the keys to their new home during Friday morning's special event.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity, click here or call 561-253-2080.
Scripps Only Content 2020