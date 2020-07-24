Man electrocuted at West Palm Beach marina

A worker at a West Palm Beach marina was electrocuted Friday morning while performing maintenance to the wiring on the docks, police said.
West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said the work-related death occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at the Rybovich marina on Flagler Drive.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as James Miller, 55, of Boynton Beach.
Lefont said one of the circuit breakers had been left on to test its integrity and determine if it needed to be replaced. He said Miller "made contact" with the live connection, electrocuting him.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the death.
