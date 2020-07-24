30% of Martin County students will not return to traditional school this fall

"The District calendar is a management right," said Karen Resciniti, President, Martin County Education Association. "The Martin County Education Association is not opposed to the calendar. However, the Martin County education association cannot support the new calendar without FIRST, negotiating the impact it has on our working conditions and our contract. On July 13th we, in a demand to bargain, include the possibility of a schedule. So, this is not a matter of a union decision. It is a matter of the District making a decision. The District is unwilling to get to the table so that we can expeditiously put forth the new calendar. It is very disappointing."