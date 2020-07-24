Palm Beach County strictly enforcing new closing hours for restaurants

New enforcement for Palm Beach County's restaurant restrictions. The closing time is 11 p.m.
"Do you want to start right here or do you want to order more food," Julianne Irizarry said.
Irizarry was in the midst of taking a family's order at Jumbo Bay Island Grill in Jupiter. She said having to close the restaurant at 11 p.m. is tough.
"Initially it's a painful thought, honestly, because I know the sales we're going to lose. However, we're going to do what we have to do to get this virus down," she said.
Palm Beach County made it clear that no restaurant that sells alcohol can be open from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ordinance includes nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments, tattoo parlors, cigar bars to name a few.
"The bottom line is that in Palm Beach County if it's after 11 there cannot be a customer in the establishment to take away any confusion to the business community," Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said.
He said he's tried to get a balance between public health and a stimulated economy.
"Compliance, education compliance is the most important metric after masks, the most important action that we can take to make sure our positivity rates stay down," Kerner said.
Jason Von Purkyne said he saw the reasoning behind the ordinance.
"11 O'clock is not so bad you know, you still get time to go out and see some people, get home at a safe time and start again the next day," Jason Von Purkyne said.
Julianne said before COVID - 19 the restaurant tripled their bar business between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
"We've put less people on and so they have lost a shift or two, some of the girls right now, so it is kind of affecting them but we're doing our best to maximize the shifts they have," she said.
