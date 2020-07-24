Pediatrician answers your questions about kids and COVID-19

Dr. Chad Rudnick, a pediatrician and owner of Boca VIPediatrics, answers your questions about children and COVID-19.
He'll share what he is seeing with kids and the virus. He'll also share what he thinks about the school year, masks for children and how to safely play.
Rudnick and his staff are all certified contact tracers through Johns Hopkins University. He will delve into how contact tracing works and how he'll work with local schools if there is a case.
Please ask questions and join our live interview on WPTV's Facebook page Friday at 2:15 p.m.
Scripps Only Content 2020