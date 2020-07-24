Police investigate apparent electrocution at marina

Police are investigating an apparent electrocution at a West Palm Beach marina.
West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said the work-related death occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at the Rybovich marina on Flagler Drive.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Lefont said investigators were speaking with witnesses but believe the death was the result of an accidental electrocution.
The victim's identity hasn't been released.
No other details were immediately available.
