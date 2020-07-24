St. Lucie Medical Center hiring dozens, big demand for nurses

St. Lucie Medical Center is hiring for dozens of positions, but there’s a large need for nurses.
It’s a reflection of a national shortage in the nursing profession.
According to The American Nurses Association (ANA), there will be more registered nurse jobs available through 2022 than any other profession in the United States.
The Chief Nursing Officer of St. Lucie Medical Center is passionate about the team of nurses that administer care to families in the Treasure Coast.
“I love this hospital,” said Hilton. “We give such great care, we have the best nurses, we have a low turnover rate, we have a great team, we put the patient first.”
Nancy Hilton has been the Chief Nurse for 25 years and encourages other nurses to consider joining the team.
“We’ve hired a lot of nurses,” said Hilton. “When I [first started] we had 150 nurses. Now we have closer to 400 nurses.”
St. Lucie Medical Center continues to grow as South Florida’s population expands.
There are several jobs available in various departments including the cafeteria and technology division.
