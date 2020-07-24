WATCH LIVE: Palm Beach County provides coronavirus update

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said Friday a new executive order clarifies the business restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The county earlier this month issued an order prohibiting food and alcohol services for on-site consumption at establishments between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
"It had some ambiguity in that we didn't want to have to kick people out of the restaurant right at 11," Kerner said in explaining the decision to repeal the order and replace it with a new edict. "In a normal society, there's a process where you pay for your bill and you go upon your merry way. But due to some pushback from restaurants that wanted to work around that very easy rule and not abide by at least the spirit of the law, we've been forced to make a much more clear, but much more direct, executive order. So the bottom line is this: In Palm Beach County, if it's after 11 p.m., there cannot be customers in the establishment."
County Administrator Verdenia Baker recently extended an executive order mandating masks in public places.
