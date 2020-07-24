WATCH LIVE: Palm Beach County provides coronavirus update

"It had some ambiguity in that we didn't want to have to kick people out of the restaurant right at 11," Kerner said in explaining the decision to repeal the order and replace it with a new edict. "In a normal society, there's a process where you pay for your bill and you go upon your merry way. But due to some pushback from restaurants that wanted to work around that very easy rule and not abide by at least the spirit of the law, we've been forced to make a much more clear, but much more direct, executive order. So the bottom line is this: In Palm Beach County, if it's after 11 p.m., there cannot be customers in the establishment."