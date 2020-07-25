Arrest made after boy shot at KFC drive-thru

A woman had just left a KFC drive-thru with her grandson earlier this month in Boynton Beach when she heard a gunshot. Seconds later, her grandson, who was sitting in the backseat of her Nissan Rogue, told her, "Grandma, something happened to my head."
When the boy's grandmother turned around, she saw "blood coming from her grandson's nose and mouth and immediately knew that he had been shot."
Now, the man who shot him is in jail, Boynton Beach police said.
Valdanio Louis, 29, was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
According to a Boynton Beach police report, Louis fired the shot from a Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Boynton Beach Boulevard shortly after noon July 15.
Detectives said surveillance video from the area showed that the Mitsubishi SUV was being chased by a Mercedes-Benz SUV and that both vehicles drove through the KFC parking lot immediately after the Nissan Rogue left the drive-thru.
Investigators said the video went on to show Louis fire at least one shot from outside the driver's side window in the direction of the Mercedes-Benz SUV, but the intended target swerved to avoid being hit. Instead, the bullet struck the back of the Nissan Rogue, wounding the boy.
Shortly after the shooting, the Mitsubishi SUV crashed, but there was nobody inside when police arrived. Detectives did, however, find a Florida identification card and bank card issued to Louis.
According to the report, Louis fled the crash scene and went to his mother's house nearby. When police questioned her, she told them her son had claimed to have been in a wreck and needed to take a shower. She said Louis showered quickly and then left.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and was driven to a hospital by family. His condition was not revealed.
Louis also faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and discharging a firearm in a residential area. He was being held without bond Saturday in the main Palm Beach County jail.
