"Back the Blue" rally held in Palm Beach Gardens in support of police
July 25, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 6:53 PM

A rally in support of law enforcement was held on Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens.

Members with "Back the Blue" held a rally on the corner of Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard.

They were flying American and law enforcement flags to show support for police.

“Support your local law enforcement. They have a hard hard job and they do the best that they can and split second to make a decision that can change their lives and someone’s lives forever,” said organizer Elizabeth Meyer.

Their plan is to make it a monthly event.

