"Back the Blue" rally held in Palm Beach Gardens in support of police

A rally in support of law enforcement was held on Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens.
Members with "Back the Blue" held a rally on the corner of Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard.
They were flying American and law enforcement flags to show support for police.
“Support your local law enforcement. They have a hard hard job and they do the best that they can and split second to make a decision that can change their lives and someone’s lives forever,” said organizer Elizabeth Meyer.
Their plan is to make it a monthly event.
