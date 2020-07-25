'Caddyshack' at 40: How South Fla. set tee time for classic comedy

"Caddyshack" was Dangerfield's breakout role. Although he had been a big name on the stand-up comedy circuit and had been a frequent guest of Johnny Carson on NBC's "The Tonight Show," he was still relatively new to film. But Dangerfield made his mark in cinematic history as the brash and obnoxious nouveau riche golfer whose fashion and antics broke from conformity of the uptight golf club setting.