Girl tells West Palm Beach police that man sexually abused her for years

A 33-year-old Greenacres man is facing multiple charges including sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, lewd or lascivious battery, molestation and child pornography.
On Tuesday, the 14-year-old victim told police that Ronald Leblanc began sexually abusing her when she was 10-years-old.
She described encounters that happened over several years where Leblanc would sexually abuse her at either her residence or at various locations around West Palm Beach in the back seat of his SUV.
The girl says Leblanc would pay her $20 after the sexual activity.
She said at the beginning of 2020 the abuse started to include intercourse and that one time after the abuse he gave her $200.
The victim said Leblanc recorded the sexual activity on his cell phone at least once, sent her a photograph of his genitals in a text message, and directed her to send him nude photographs.
On July 22, 2020, the victim's mother stated that Leblanc called her and told her that he knew about the investigation.
Ronald Leblanc was arrested on Thursday, July 23 and is charged with 4 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, 1 count of lewd or lascivious battery, 1 count of lewd or lascivious molestation and 1 count of possessing child pornography.
