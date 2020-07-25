Helping Hands Hospitality hands out food to 1,200 families

Hospitality Helping Hands is stepping up to the plate to help fight against food insecurities across South Florida by handing out food to families at the Port of Palm Beach every Saturday.
Rodney Mayo, Founder, Hospitality Helping Hands, said their group has been set up every Saturday for the last three months handing out groceries and household items to as many as 1200 families per day.
Mayo said he is worried that their food supply is starting to diminish and that the local food banks are having trouble keep up with the demand.
"We just need help acquiring food," said Mayo. "Because the local food banks aren't able to keep up. We're just not getting enough food to give out today so we're going to run out today in about an hour and a half."
Mayo said Hospitality Helping Hands is also in need of volunteers.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can sign up at HospitalityHelpingHands.org.
Scripps Only Content 2020