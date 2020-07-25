'House a Vet' helps 87-year-old Army veteran in Stuart

For the first time since the pandemic began, volunteers and veterans with "House a Vet" helped an 87-year-old Army veteran in Stuart by repairing his carport and painting his house at no cost to him.
The director of House a Vet said it's great to give back and help, but he also said not to forget about our veterans.
“You may not have known this veteran but this veteran didn’t you when he gave up his time and maybe even his life to serve for you. To give you the freedom to be able to do a peaceful demonstration,” said Kevin Donahue.
House a Vet holds a pantry for veterans in need in Martin County and if you'd like to help, please visit http://houseavet.org/wp/.
Scripps Only Content 2020