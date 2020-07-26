Body discovered floating near Boca Inlet Park

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is trying to determine the identity of a body that was spotted floating in the water near Boca Inlet Park Sunday morning.
The person who spotted the body of a male at around 7 a.m. pulled the body to the beach.
Boca Raton Police were notified, who contacted PBSO.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene continuing their investigation.
