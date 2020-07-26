Man fatally shot overnight in Mangonia Park

Detectives from the Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened early Sunday in Mangonia Park.
At 4:37 a.m., deputies responded to shots fired at the Sunoco gas station in the 1100 block of 45th Street.
On arrival, deputies located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
A motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
