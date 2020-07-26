Riviera Beach man dies after crashing on I-95 Saturday night

A 54-year-old Riviera Beach man died Saturday night after crashing on I-95 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
The unidentified driver was traveling southbound on I-95 at 10:59 p.m. and passing Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in the inside travel lane when, for reasons yet to be determined, he veered left and entered the inside left shoulder and struck the barrier wall with the left rear of his sedan.
His vehicle was then redirected across the travel lanes, spinning out of control and colliding with the barrier wall on the outside shoulder.
The driver was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was wearing a seat belt.
The case is still pending investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020