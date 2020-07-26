State's new deaths decline dramatically to 77 as cases fail to hit 10,000

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 to 755, a total that is the second highest in the state, after 8 Saturday, 17 Friday, 18 Thursday and a record 21 one week ago Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 97, Martin went up by 1 to 62 and Indian River increased by 2 to 33. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday. And Broward climbed by a state-high 25 deaths, which is nearly one-third the state's total.