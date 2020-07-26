State's new deaths decline dramatically to 77 as cases fail to hit 10,000

Florida's newly reported deaths declined dramatically to 77 from 124 the day before and cases failed to reached five digits, 9,344, amid exponential increases since Memorial Day two months ago, Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 to 755, a total that is the second highest in the state, after 8 Saturday, 17 Friday, 18 Thursday and a record 21 one week ago Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 97, Martin went up by 1 to 62 and Indian River increased by 2 to 33. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday. And Broward climbed by a state-high 25 deaths, which is nearly one-third the state's total.
On Memorial Day, Monday May 25, there were 2,252 deaths compared with 5,854 Sunday. The number of nonresident deaths combined by 1 to 118 Sunday for a total death count of 5,972.
Two months ago, cases had reached 51,746 vs. Sunday's total of 423,855.
Back then, deaths grew by 255 in one week compared with 872 in the past week. On Memorial Day the cases increase was 879 and had grown by 5,302 in one week. This past week, cases rose by 73,288 over seven days for a 20.9 percent gain.
In addition, the daily percentage rate was 2.4 percent compared with 14.02 in tests received from labs Saturday. The overall percentage rate is 12.5 percent now vs. 5.7 percent two months ago.
Deaths have hit triple digits all within the past two weeks. Friday's increase was 135 after a record 173 Thursday. Other 100-plus dates were 139 Wednesday, 134 Tuesday, 128 on July 24, 156 on July 16, 112 on July 15, 132 on July 13 and 120 on July 9.
Last Sunday week's increase was 87 and Saturday's was 90.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Friday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths was 112 on July 16.
On Sunday, the state's list of deaths and cases noted 80 deaths were added since Saturday and 3 residents were removed because it was "ruled out" as coronavirus-related for a net increase of 77. There also was a reduction in the state database by 1 the previous two days.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population.
On Saturday, Florida moved past New York into second place for most cases behind California. On Saturday, California's cases were 440,325 and 410,450 in New York, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. New York's cases grew by only 845 Saturday.
Palm Beach County increased by 76 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,388, which was an increase of 9 in one day and 86 in one week. Broward increased by 25 to 605 and 112 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 41 of the 77 deaths reported Sunday for a total of 2,946 for 50.3 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 373, a rise of 1 and Hillsborough climbed by 15 to 295. Lee has 258, with no chanfe.
On Saturday, Texas reported the most deaths, 168, which was 29 less than the state record Wednesday, and is now in ninth place overall. No. 4 California reported 151, which was 8 less than the state record Friday, followed by Arizona with 144 and in 15th place. Also, No. 23 South Carolina gained 80 and No. 12 Georgia 53.
In cases, Florida was No. 1 with California second at 10,066 and Texas with 8,112.
Saturday's increased total was 12,299 and Friday's was 12,444. For two days this week the cases were under 10,000 – Wednesday's was 9,785 and Tuesday's was 9,440.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,391,133 fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 15.8 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was less than one-tenth of 1 percent more than Saturday's 12.41.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.02 percent of 95,772 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Saturday after 15.27 the day before with 120,681, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 12.89 percent on July 12.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily positive rate was 9.6 in Palm Beach, 18.0 in Miami-Dade, 12.3 in Broward, 8.1 in St. Lucie, 7.0 in Martin, 4.6 in Indian River, 8.1 in St. Lucie and 14.9 in Okeechobee. Palm Beach's figure was the lowest in two weeks after reaching as high as 16.1 over two weeks on July 13. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 11.06 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Friday -- nearly the lowest in two weeks -- compared with 11.41 the day before and 11.62 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.54 on Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Saturday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 24,064 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 334 in one day, compared with 505 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 523 compared with 703 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 30,235 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,901 compared with 3,424 the day before, and Broward at 1,163 vs. 1,261. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 85 in St. Lucie, 32 in Martin, 33 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 872 in the state over seven days for 17.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 66 for 9.7percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was 255. The U.S. figure is 4.3 percent with the world at 6.5 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 732 with a gain of 10 and Kentucky at 696 with 5 more Saturday.
The state on Saturday identified 8 fatalities in Palm Beach County: 5 men (42, 66, 82, 89, 92) and three women (66, 72, 93). The 5 fatalities in Martin were three men (81, 85, 88) and two women (87, 92). Indian River's deaths were a 60-year-old woman and an 88 year-old man. St. Lucie's reported a 80-year-old woman as the new death.
